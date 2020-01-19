Predators' Roman Josi: Notches helper in win
Josi posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
Josi has cooled off since his 12-game point streak ended -- the defenseman has just two assists in the last four games. That's not to take away from what he's accomplished so far, with a stat line of 48 points (14 goals, 34 helpers), 170 shots, 80 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating in 47 games. Barring a complete collapse, Josi should crush his previous career high of 61 points from 2015-16.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Sets franchise mark•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Points in nine straight games•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Point streak extends to eight games•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Thirteen points on seven-game run•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Keeps piling up points•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Four-game goal-scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.