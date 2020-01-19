Predators' Roman Josi: Notches helper in win

Josi posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Josi has cooled off since his 12-game point streak ended -- the defenseman has just two assists in the last four games. That's not to take away from what he's accomplished so far, with a stat line of 48 points (14 goals, 34 helpers), 170 shots, 80 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating in 47 games. Barring a complete collapse, Josi should crush his previous career high of 61 points from 2015-16.