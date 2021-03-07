Josi recorded a power-play assist for the fifth time in his last seven games during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
The team may be a mess this year, but Josi is one of the few Preds you can count on for fantasy production on a nightly basis. He currently sits second on the team in scoring with 15 points in 24 games, and could make a push for the 40-point mark given his current pace. Start him with confidence.
