Predators' Roman Josi: Notches two more helpers Sunday
Josi recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Consistency is an extremely attractive quality in fantasy, and Josi delivers that in spades. Consider this -- since the middle of October, the Preds' captain has never been held off the scoresheet for more than two consecutive games. Now with 34 points in 47 games, Josi has an excellent chance to surpass the career-high 61 points he posted three seasons ago. Enjoy the ride.
