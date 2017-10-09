Predators' Roman Josi: Off to slow start
Josi is off to a slow start this season with zero points in two games.
Josi finished last season tied for 10th among defensemen in scoring with 49 points, so you know it's just a matter of time before he gets things going. Skating with the likes of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and P.K. Subban, Josi is part of one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the NHL, so don't get frustrated after just two games and sell low on the talented defenseman. Keep him in your lineups and watch the points start to roll in.
