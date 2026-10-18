Josi logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, and added two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Josi has been steady to start the season. The 36-year-old defenseman has a goal, eight assists, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through eight appearances. He's earned six of his helpers in special-teams situations -- five on the power play and one while shorthanded. Josi is still hovering around 25 minutes per game as well, making him a strong source of offense and blocks in fantasy.