Josi scored a goal, distributed an assist and placed three shots on net in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Josi stole the show in the second period with both of his points occurring late in the period. He struck the back of the net to level the score at one apiece before sliding the primary helper on Timo Meier's power-play goal to take a 2-1 lead headed into the third period. Across round-robin play, Josi is up to three points and eight shots on net across three games. He'll likely be relied upon for more consistent offense if Switzerland is to advance beyond the first round of bracket play in the Olympic tournament.