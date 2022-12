Josi scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Both of Josi's points in the contest came on the power play, and his goal was the game-winner. The 32-year-old blueliner has points in eight of last 10 games, racking up four goals and nine assists in that span. For the season, he's up to six tallies, 14 helpers, 10 power-play points, 99 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 58 blocked shots in 23 contests.