Predators' Roman Josi: Opens scoring in Game 1 loss

Josi scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Josi scored 15 times in the regular season, and the Swiss defenseman was at it again in a game that saw four of the five total goals scored by blueliners. Josi averaged 25:10 per game in the regular season and will be a valuable option to fantasy owners in playoff contests. Josi has 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) in 66 playoff games in his career.