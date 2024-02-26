Josi scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Josi has been excellent since the start of January, racking up four goals and 21 assists over 22 games in that span. This was his first goal in seven contests. The star defenseman is up to 12 tallies, 54 points, 188 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings this season. Josi is tied for fifth in scoring among blueliners, which could lead to him earning some Norris Trophy buzz if he finishes the year well.