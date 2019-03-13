Predators' Roman Josi: Owns 40 assists

Josi delivered a power-play assist and five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Josi hit 40 assists for the third time in his career, and also reached 55 points for the third time with the helper on Filip Forsberg's first goal of the game. The shot-happy defenseman has fired 251 pucks on net this year, just two shy of his career high.

