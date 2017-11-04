Predators' Roman Josi: Paces team to victory
Josi collected a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 road win over the Ducks.
Josi came up huge for daily fantasy players on this two-game slate, and now the sensational blueliner is up to four goals and just as many helpers through 10 games. Given the power-play quarterback's skill set that's quite conducive to fantasy points, in addition to his being a virtual lock for 25-plus minutes per game, Josi qualifies as an elite option at a position that's often tough to fill in fantasy.
