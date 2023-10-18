Josi recorded six shots in Tuesday's 6-1 thrashing at the hand of the Oilers.

Through four games this season, Josi has put 16 shots on net but has yet to bend the twine and has just one assist to show for it. The blueliner was limited to just 67 games last year, but that didn't stop him from putting up 59 points, including 24 with the man advantage. If he can stay healthy this season, Josi should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal threshold, though his early season drought certainly won't help.