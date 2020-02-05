Predators' Roman Josi: Peppers net in divisional win
Josi fired seven shots on net across 26:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg.
Since Ryan Ellis (upper body) was injured during the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, Josi's ice time has increased by nearly two minutes per game (27:20). The 29-year-old has taken the added minutes in stride, as he has accrued 10 points and 51 shots over 13 games without Ellis.
