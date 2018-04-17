Predators' Roman Josi: Picks up assist in Game 3
Josi recorded his second assist of the playoffs in Monday's Game 3 against the Avalanche.
While Josi did contribute to one of the Predators' four goals and added four shots on goal, a hit and two blocked shots, he also posted a minus-3 rating on the night. It marks the second straight game in which he's posted a below zero plus/minus rating. This time it cost Nashville, as the Preds dropped the game to see their lead in the series shrink to one.
