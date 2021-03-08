Josi notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Josi set up Eeli Tolvanen's goal to give the Predators 3-0 lead in the second period. When that lead didn't hold up, Josi netted the decisive tally in the shootout to secure the win. The Swiss defenseman has helpers in three straight outings. He's up to 16 points, 79 shots on net and 38 blocked shots, but he also carries a minus-12 rating in 25 appearances.