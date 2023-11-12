Josi posted two assists and eight shots in the Predators' 7-5 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Josi picked up helpers on goals by Dante Fabbro and Ryan O'Reilly. He would also add eight shots and two blocked shots as the Swiss defenseman filled the stat sheet Saturday. This snaps a two-game pointless streak for Josi as he looks to get back on track offensively. He should continue to play a massive role offensively, playing on the top defensive pairing and the top power-play unit.