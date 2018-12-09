Predators' Roman Josi: Piling up the helpers

Josi recorded an assist for the third straight game in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

That makes 21 points in 30 games for the Predators' captain, putting him on pace for a 57-point season and a chance at the 60-point mark for the second time in his career. Perhaps more impressive is that Josi has maintained his consistency even in the face of the team's depleted lineup, with key contributors such as Filip Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Kyle Turris and P.K. Subban all on the IR with an assortment of injuries. This should be a reminder to all fantasy owners that Josi remains very much an elite scoring defenseman in the NHL and should be deployed whenever he takes to the ice.