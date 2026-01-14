Josi scored two goals, including the overtime winner, placed three shots on net and recorded two blocks in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

Josi willed the Predators back into Tuesday's contest with the game-tying goal in the second period. When the extra period rolled around, he stole the puck from Edmonton's goalie Tristan Jarry, who left the crease to knock away a pass, and received a feed from Brady Skjei seconds later that he buried for the OT winner. Tuesday's pair of twine finders brings Josi up to eight goals, 23 points, 88 shots on net and 51 blocks through 34 games this season. While his season totals don't jump off the page as much as they have in seasons past, the Swiss blueliner has five points in his last two games and six goals in his last 11 games. His scoring potential is undeniable, as he's well on the pace to reach double-digit goals for the 11th time in his career. Look for Nashville's captain to push for another 50-point campaign by the end of the regular season.