Josi notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Josi set up a Colton Sissons tally in the first period. After a shaky start to the campaign, Josi is settling in -- he's earned three points over his last two games. For the year, the Swiss blueliner has a goal, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight hits and six PIM through nine outings.