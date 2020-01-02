Predators' Roman Josi: Point streak extends to eight games

Josi recorded a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Josi assisted on both Predators goals, scored by Matt Duchene and Dante Fabbro. The Swiss blueliner added four blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM. Josi's eight-game point streak has netted him seven tallies, eight helpers and five multi-point outings. The 29-year-old has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) through 39 contests this year, putting him well on pace to top his career-high 61 points from 2015-16.