Predators' Roman Josi: Points in nine straight games

Josi had two assists, a team-high six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Josi's primary helper was particularly clever, as he found Ryan Johansen at the back door for the first-period goal. The Swiss defenseman remains white-hot with seven goals and 10 assists during a nine-game point streak. Josi has 43 points, 146 shots and a plus-19 rating through 40 games in what's shaping up to be a career year.