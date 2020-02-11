Predators' Roman Josi: Posts power-play assist
Josi provided a power-play assist with three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
The Swiss defenseman has registered seven assists in eight games since the All-Star break. Josi is up to 55 points, 205 shots 89 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating in 55 contests this season. His offense has never been better -- the 29-year-old is an elite fantasy blueliner this season.
