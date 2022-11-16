Josi recorded a power-play assist, four blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Josi helped out on a Matt Duchene tally in the first period. The helper gave Josi his first three-game point streak of the season -- he has a goal and two assists in that span. The defenseman is up to 10 points (five on the power play), 61 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-9 rating through 16 contests.