Josi scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs.

Josi finally notched his first goal of the season after taking a drop pass from Luke Evangelista just inside the Leafs' blue line and firing a wrist shot past Ilya Samsonov for the game-winner. The stud blueliner now has a goal and four assists in eight games this season, and should be in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.