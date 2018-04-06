Predators' Roman Josi: Pots power-play goal, assist Thursday
Josi registered a power-play goal, an assist, three shots and five hits during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.
Josi now has four goals and six points in his last seven contests and has hit the 50-point mark for the for the third time in the last four seasons. One of the league's top blueliners, the 38th overall pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft should be off the boards early in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
