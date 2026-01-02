Josi scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Josi scored for the third time in the last five games, and two of those tallies have come on the power play. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 18 points, 73 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 28 appearances. Getting Josi healthy and productive has been a big part of the Predators' success over the last month, and he remains a strong option for fantasy blue lines.