Josi scored a power-play goal on eight shots, logged four hits, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Josi made an impact on offense in the first period, but he was too often caught on the ice when the Sabres scored. The 32-year-old defenseman has been fairly steady since Dec. 21, logging five goals and six helpers over his last 12 outings. He's up to 11 tallies, 34 points, 183 shots, 99 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating in 42 contests overall. Exactly half of his points (17) have come on the power play.
