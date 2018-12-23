Predators' Roman Josi: Productive month continues
Josi picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
The Preds' offense couldn't get much going during the afternoon tilt, but Josi sparked what scoring it did muster. The defenseman now has two goals and 10 points through 11 games in December, as he takes aim at the second 60-point campaign of his career.
