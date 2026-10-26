Josi notched three power-play assists, four shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Josi has a trio of multi-assist games this season. He continues to be particularly effective on the power play, earning eight of his 11 helpers in that situation. The defenseman has 12 points, 27 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances on the year. Josi remains a steady fantasy option in a top-pairing role, especially with Nashville's power play converting one-third of its chances so far.