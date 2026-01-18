Predators' Roman Josi: Puts up pair of helpers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Josi logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Josi has racked up three goals and seven helpers over his last four outings. This was his fourth straight multi-point effort as the defenseman tries to help the Predators get back to being competitive in the Western Conference. Josi is at 28 points, 93 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 36 appearances this season.
