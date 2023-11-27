Josi scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Josi had been limited to one assist over his last four games. The defenseman was involved in all three of the Predators' goals, including scoring his fourth of the season early in the second period. He's up to 15 points, 75 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 20 contests. Josi has six power-play points and one shorthanded assist on the campaign as he continues to play big minutes.