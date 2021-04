Josi scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Josi had a helper on Colton Sissons' opening tally at 6:38 of the first period, then scored less than two minutes later. The 30-year-old Josi also set up Viktor Arvidsson with a long seam pass midway through the third. Josi has five tallies, 27 points, 109 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 37 outings. Eleven of his points have come in his last 12 appearances.