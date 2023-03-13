Josi provided a pair of assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Josi helped out on tallies by Thomas Novak and Kiefer Sherwood in this contest. The pair of assists got Josi to the 600-point mark for his career, a feat he achieved in 824 appearances. He'd gone four games without a point entering Sunday, but he had four multi-point efforts in the seven contests before that slump. The Swiss blueliner is up to 17 tallies, 41 assists, 262 shots on net, 138 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 64 outings this season.