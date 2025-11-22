Josi (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup Saturday versus Colorado, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Josi missed 12 games with the injury. The talented blueliner is expected to quarterback the first power play. He had a goal and four assists in eight games before he was hurt. Josi had 85 points two seasons ago and is more than capable of averaging a point per game the rest of the season.