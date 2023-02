Josi scored two goals on five shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Josi is on a five-game point streak, logging four goals and six assists in that span. His second goal Sunday also came on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman's surge of offense has him up to 17 goals, 54 points, 240 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 57 appearances. He remains one of the most high-scoring blueliners in the league.