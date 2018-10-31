Predators' Roman Josi: Records two assists in home win

Josi registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Josi now has six points through 12 games and while the dynamic defenseman has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, he's beginning to show signs of rounding into form with three points in his last three games. Make no mistake, he must remain in your lineup without exception.

More News
Our Latest Stories