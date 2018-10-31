Predators' Roman Josi: Records two assists in home win
Josi registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Josi now has six points through 12 games and while the dynamic defenseman has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, he's beginning to show signs of rounding into form with three points in his last three games. Make no mistake, he must remain in your lineup without exception.
