Josi posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Josi flung a shot at the net that ricocheted off Yakov Trenin for the opening tally at 11:44 of the first period. The 30-year-old Josi has picked up three helpers through five games in the first round. He's added 23 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating in a top-four role on Nashville's blue line.