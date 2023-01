Josi had three assists in Nashville's 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Josi has 12 goals and 39 points in 46 games in 2022-23. That puts him one away from reaching the 40-point milestone for the ninth time in his last 10 campaigns. Josi might not have to wait long to hit that mark given how he's done lately. The 32-year-old's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games.