Predators' Roman Josi: Remains out Tuesday

Josi (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi will miss his third straight contest, but just his second to this upper-body injury, since the first missed game was determined to be a rest day. The 27-year-old blueliner has accrued 10 goals and 44 points this season while firing a whopping 207 shots on goal, and he'll eye a potential return for Thursday's game against the Ducks.