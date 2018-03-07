Predators' Roman Josi: Remains out Tuesday
Josi (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Josi will miss his third straight contest, but just his second to this upper-body injury, since the first missed game was determined to be a rest day. The 27-year-old blueliner has accrued 10 goals and 44 points this season while firing a whopping 207 shots on goal, and he'll eye a potential return for Thursday's game against the Ducks.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Not playing Sunday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Will be rested Friday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Five-point explosion Tuesday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Two more points Tuesday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Collects two power-play points against Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...