Predators' Roman Josi: Remains sidelined

Josi (upper body) wasn't in his usual spot in line rushes during morning skate and isn't expected to play Thursday against the Ducks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

It appears to be a near certainty that Josi will miss a fourth consecutive game, but we'll update his status if he's able to make a miraculous recovery in time for puck drop against Anaheim. His presence on the ice during Thursday's morning skate was definitely a step in the right direction in his recovery, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Swiss blueliner return as soon as Saturday against New Jersey.