Josi returned to the Predators' bench during the second period of Saturday's game versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Josi appears to have avoided any serious injury on an awkward fall that saw his face hit the ice. He'll likely resume his usual top-four role for the Predators.
