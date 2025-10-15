Josi scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Josi's offense has been up to par so far -- he has a goal and two assists over four games. The defensive side hasn't been quite as good, as the Swiss blueliner has a minus-2 rating with 11 blocked shots. Josi missed 29 games in 2024-25, so he may still be shaking off some rust. He's playing a massive role in all situations as usual, so fantasy managers should be cautiously optimistic about his production for the remainder of the campaign.