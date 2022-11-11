Josi scored a goal on five shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Josi's goal cut the deficit to two early in the third period, but the Predators' comeback push stalled out. The defenseman has struggled to put up consistent offense so far this year. He's now at three goals and five assists through 14 contests after snapping a two-game mini-slump. He's added 28 blocked shots, 59 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a minus-11 rating, though that last mark is more representative of the Predators' struggles with team defending.