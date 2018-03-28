Predators' Roman Josi: Scores 12th of campaign

Josi registered a goal and three shots on net through 23:53 of ice time (3:00 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win against Minnesota.

This makes consecutive games with a goal for Josi, and he's now up to 12 tallies and 37 helpers for the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman sports a rock-solid 1.74 points and 8.23 shots per 60 minutes, and with an average of 24:31 of ice time per contest, he projects to remain a high-end contributor in all fantasy settings.