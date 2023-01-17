Josi scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Josi has recorded six of his 12 goals this season over his last 13 games, and he's added six assists in that span. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 35 points (17 on the power play), 187 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 43 contests. With a large role in all situations, it's no surprise Josi continues to put up reliably strong scoring numbers.
