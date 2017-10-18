Predators' Roman Josi: Scores game-winning goal in return

Josi (lower body) recorded a power-play goal and an assist along with seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Josi made a gargantuan impact in his return from a 10-day absence, scoring what ended up being the game-winning goal with the extra man in the second period while helping Nashville hold the opposition to just 21 shots. The latter accomplishment likely had something to do with playing an overmatched Avalanche club, but it still represented a major improvement after the team allowed at least 30 shots in each of its first five games. Josi had been held off the board in each of his first two appearances this season, but his ability to drive possession and create chances should have the 27-year-old blueliner in contention for a fifth consecutive 40-point season unless he's forced to miss significant time.