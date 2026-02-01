Josi recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Josi came through when the Predators needed him the most, and the star blueliner scored the decisive goal with 1:14 left in the game. It was his 10th goal of the season, and his assist on Filip Forsberg's power-play tally was his 23rd. His 33 points rank fifth in the team and first among Nashville defensemen.