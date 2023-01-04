Josi scored a goal and an assist on seven shots, fueling the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Josi scored on a shot from the slot off a feed from Thomas Novak. He would also add an assist on Matt Duchene's power-play goal. This performance extends Josi's point streak to three games with four points in that span. The Swiss defenceman has eight goals and 28 points on the season.
