Predators' Roman Josi: Scores in garbage time
Josi scored his team's lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.
Josi spoiled Ben Bishop's shutout bid at the 8:11 mark of the third period, on a shot from the point that the Stars' netminder had little chance on because of a screen. Now with two goals in four games, the Preds' captain will be hoping to tickle twine a third time Saturday, in what is sure to be an intense affair considering the loser will be pushed to the brink of elimination.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...