Predators' Roman Josi: Scores in garbage time

Josi scored his team's lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Josi spoiled Ben Bishop's shutout bid at the 8:11 mark of the third period, on a shot from the point that the Stars' netminder had little chance on because of a screen. Now with two goals in four games, the Preds' captain will be hoping to tickle twine a third time Saturday, in what is sure to be an intense affair considering the loser will be pushed to the brink of elimination.