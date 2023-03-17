Josi scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Josi finally got Nashville on the board 19:35 into the third period, ripping a slapshot past Alex Stalock to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1. The goal was Josi's first since Feb. 26, a span of eight games. The 32-year-old blueliner has 18 goals and 41 assists through 66 games this season.
